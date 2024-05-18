ARE YOU REGISTERED TO VOTE? NAACP holds informational event on voter registration

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The NAACP hosted a voter registration event this Saturday, and the Lee County Supervisor of Elections came out to the meeting.

The Lee County NAACP wants voters to know their rights when it comes to election season.

So, they invited the Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle to speak about how to register to vote and voting laws in Florida.

The Lee County GOP and Lee County Democrats came out to hear more on voter registration and to talk with voters.

The Lee County NAACO hosted the event before and hope to get a higher turnout each time.

Carletha Griffin works with the NAACP and says now more than ever young people need to register to vote, even 16 and 17-year-olds who can pre-register.

She says, "We're just trying to get the word out for them to exercise their right to vote. Their voice is their vote. If they don't do anything, then they shouldn't expect much, but we're just trying to help them along the way."

In Florida, the last day to register to vote for the primary election is July 22.