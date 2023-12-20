ALL HANDS IN: FGCU's Swim and Dive team helps local Salvation Army with drive ahead of Christmas

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Salvation Army received extra help from the FGCU Swim and Dive team this holiday season.

A tradition that has lasted 8 seasons continues and is bringing joy to 4,276 children this year. Their busiest season yet, the Salvation Army's Director of Development, Shalla Ashworth, notes.

"It takes a lot of volunteers to pull this off," said Ashworth.

A partnership that women on the swim and dive team tell Fox 4's Bella Line means just as much to them, especially for Zuzanna Rabiniak, a student-athlete who is thousands of miles away from home.

"I'm from Poland, and this is my fourth year and by volunteering, I feel more like I belong here," said Rabiniak. "It gives me some type of a family experience. It's a great thing to do before Christmas."

Helping more than 4200 Lee County children in what can be a hard time of year for many, with toys, clothes, and even food.

"Our food boxes will help supplement any meals that kids would have gotten in school, whether it be breakfast or lunch," said Ashworth. "It also helps supplement their Christmas dinner. They get a chicken so that they have a meat on their table; they get green beans and different things in the food box that provide them that extra."

The distribution will continue through Thursday.