A rainy morning did not stop these art enthusiasts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — More than 200 artists from all over the US came together in the river district to sell their work and get it judged.

Fort Myers ArtFest 2024 began Friday, February 2 night, and brought hundreds together for three days.

Festival goers enjoyed beautiful weather the first two days and thankfully dodged the rainy morning just before the start of the final day.

The outdoor, free event, began in 2012.

Fox 4 spoke with one local artist who says this is not his first time attending but the weekend was one of the best compared to years past, despite the Sunday morning showers.

“Yesterday was a beautiful day for showing," said Bill Mowson, Fingerlake Footprints of Naples. "It was 70s with sun all day long and it looks like we dodged a bullet today with the rain. We had rain early in the morning but when we opened it was pretty much dry.”

The festival's main goal is to help support local art, and it did with the hundreds who attended.