Holiday shipping deadlines: Ship or order by these dates to avoid higher rates

With the holiday season in full swing, shipping companies are urging customers to send packages early to avoid delays and expensive rates.

John Hoffert said he's already shipping items extra early this month to ensure timely delivery.

"I know it will get there on time," Hoffert said.

Mason McCarty, who manages a Safe Ship store, warns customers not to wait until the last minute, as shipping expenses can skyrocket during peak season.

"The main thing you're going to see is that price is going to double to triple on you. So if you have a box that was going to be $40, you may spend $100 to ship that box," McCarty said.

And if you're not shipping, but you are looking to make an order?

"The best thing that you can actively do is order early," said Scott Ashbaugh, CEO of DHL eCommerce Americas.

Ashbaugh said weather poses the biggest risk factor for shipping disruptions through the holidays.

"Our networks are usually all stretched near to the maximum for this period. When a major weather disruption comes in, that can really knock us back on our heels," Ashbaugh said.

To ensure gifts arrive on time, customers should pay close attention to retailers' and carriers' shipping deadlines for delivery before Christmas.

Urgent shipping deadlines, to avoid paying double

Deadlines for some of the less expensive shipping options include:

FedEx:



FedEx Ground Economy: Dec. 15

FedEx Ground 5-day transit: Dec. 17

FedEx Home Delivery 5-day transit: Dec. 17

Click for more FedEx shipping deadlines

UPS:



UPS Ground: Check online for details

UPS 3-Day Select: Dec. 19

UPS 2-Day Air: Dec. 22

Click for more UPS shipping deadlines

United States Postal Service:



USPS Ground Advantage Service: Dec. 17

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 18

Click for more USPS shipping deadlines

After those dates, McCarty warns shipping becomes riskier and more expensive.

"If you don't get it out the 17th or 18th, you're going to see your price double to triple," McCarty said, so you don’t waste your money.

