'Disbelief' after man fatally shoots friend in attempt to 'be funny'

In an attempt to "be funny" for a video, a Utah man allegedly shot and killed his best friend Tuesday, leaving others to wonder how everything went so wrong.

"I was in disbelief," said Scottie Johnson, the victim's childhood friend. "I couldn't gather words. It's something you hear of in nightmares."

Anthony Sanchez told officers he didn't know the gun was loaded when he pointed it at 27-year-old Dylan Miller. Sanchez said he "pulled his gun out to be funny," according to court documents, then pointed it at Miller and pulled the trigger, shooting him in the chest.

"That's one thing you should know is your firearm. That's not a toy. It's really not," said Johnson, who's known Miller ever since he was born.

"He was just the most genuine, funniest person I've ever met," he said.

Scripps News Salt Lake City / Childhood friends Scottie Johnson, left, and Dylan Miller, right.

Miller had a reputation for maintaining lifelong friendships.

"He was actually one of the first people, one of the first friends I had actually met," said Jake-Rey Solis.

His selfless qualities were something Solis always appreciated.

"He cherished every single person that he had ever come in contact with," he shared. "I feel like as a person, that's how everyone will remember him."

Miller will also be remembered for his love for softball, playing on a community team three times a week and traveling to games on the weekends. He was also a father of a new daughter born only six months ago.

"I'm going to be there for every step that I possibly can," said Johnson. "I want to be there as much as I can and love her and take care of her as much as he wanted to."

Friends hope to one day plan a softball game or tournament to celebrate Miller's life.

Sippin' On Softball, a local clothing business, has designed memorial softball jerseys in honor of Miller, with funds raised going to his daughter's trust fund.

This story was originally published by Emily Tencer at Scripps News Salt Lake City.

