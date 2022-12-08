Deputies shoot and kill armed domestic violence suspect in Homosassa

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — One man is dead after allegedly pointing a gun at deputies in Citrus County early Thursday morning.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said deputies responded to an area in Homosassa after a call regarding gunshots near South Suncoast Boulevard. Witnesses said the gunshots happened during a "felony domestic battery" and that the suspect fled.

A K9 unit later found the suspect hiding under a trailer at a closed business. When deputies tried to confront him, the suspect refused their commands to surrender.

Deputies claimed the suspect then pointed his gun at them, and they shot the suspect out of fear for their lives and the safety of others.

FDLE is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting, and this story will be updated when more information is provided.