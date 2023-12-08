Coffee Lover? Grab a Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ on sale at Target

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering adding a Nespresso machine to your kitchen — or it’s on your gift list this holiday season — Target is offering a great deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine now for a limited time.

Regularly priced at $129.99, you can get the Nespresso espresso maker for $100 when shopping online.

To save even more, sign up for or make sure you use your Target RedCard and you’ll get 5% off instantly, which takes the total to $95! Basically, you’ll get an espresso maker for under $100 — a steal in the world of coffee!

$100 (was $129) at Target

The Nespresso machine comes in six colors, including some bright hues like mango yellow, mint and red. Plus, it fits into small spaces and has a removable 25-ounce water tank which makes it ideal for small apartments and even office spaces.

MORE: The best coffee and espresso makers

Because it is both a coffee maker and an espresso machine, you can choose to make coffee in five, eight or 12 ounces, plus a single or double espresso that can be brewed hot or over ice. If you’re an espresso lover but your partner, roommate or co-worker prefers regular old coffee, you can both use this machine. And it’s fast! The machine heats up in just 30 seconds and brews a drink that is topped with a layer of coffee foam, just like you’d get at a cafe.

$100 (was $129) at Target

The other great thing about opting for this espresso maker deal? It comes with 12 coffee pods. You will need to purchase more when you run out, but you’ll get a sample to figure out which flavors you like first. Just be sure to buy official Nespresso pods as this machine won’t work with Keurig branded items.

MORE: The best coffee bar essentials

Target

$50 at Target

When the time comes to restock Nespresso pods, you can buy then directly from Nespresso, but you can also get them at Target and Amazon. You may also be able to find them at your local grocery store, though selection may vary.

If you’ve been feeling a little guilty about the money you’ve been spending at Starbucks or your local coffee shop (though supporting small businesses is always great), snagging a Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ on sale is an excellent way to save money in the long term.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.