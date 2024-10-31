Two-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. — The Clewiston Police Department says a 2-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, October 30, the department says they responded to a house located on South Lopez Street around 7:30 p.m.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office were also on scene.

A search warrant was obtained and police say the scene was processed.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the firearm was owned by someone living in the home, and no other parties were involved in the incident.

Police say this appears to be isolated, accidental and there is no danger to the public.

We reached out to Chief Lewis for clarification on how the child sustained the gunshot wound.

The chief confirmed the child did not shoot himself; however, it's not clear who shot the child and how the gun was accidentally fired.

The investigation remains active.

