The Girl Scouts’ 2024 cookie season will be coming to an end in April, but if you find yourself craving cookies all year long, there’s a new treat that should hit the spot.

General Mills has just announced a new Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Girl Scouts Thin Mints flavor, inspired by the beloved Thin Mints cookies. The snack is made with corn Chex pieces that are coated in a chocolate Thin Mints-inspired glaze. Just like traditional Muddy Buddies, it also has a powdery finish.â

The new Muddy Buddies Girl Scouts Thin Mints will be rolling out to convenience stores nationwide in the coming months for around $4.29 per 4.5-ounce bag.

Thin Mints are no doubt one of the most popular Girl Scout cookies, and the flavor has shown up in a handful of other treats as well.

The minty, fudgy flavor has been turned into everything from pita chips to Dunkin’ iced coffees. There’s even aseasoning blend so you can make your own Thin Mint creations.

The seasoning can be used on everything from ice cream to cake, or you can add it to this seven-layer dessert recipe that also uses actual Girl Scout cookies. (That is, if you have any left after the season ends.)

If you prefer other Girl Scout cookie flavors instead, Skippy has created peanut butter treats inspired by three of their other popular flavors.

The Skippy P.B. Bites have a crunchy center surrounded by peanut butter and come in Coconut Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Adventurefuls. They’re available in stores nationwide now.

You can also make your own Girl Scout cookies anytime you have a craving, regardless of the season.

These easy no-bake Samoa cookies call for typical cookie ingredients like sugar, butter and milk, plus instant butterscotch pudding, quick-cooking oats and unsweetened shredded coconut.

Chex Mix partnered with Girl Scouts for Thin Mints Muddy Buddies