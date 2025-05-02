WATER SHORTAGE ORDER: Phase IV restrictions go into effect in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Modified Phase IV water shortage order has been issued for Northeastern Cape Coral by the South Florida Water Management District.

This is due to critically low water levels in the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifier.

Residents are prohibited from using their sprinkler systems and may only hand-water three times a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Irrigation watering for public recreation areas have been restricted to once a week between 4 and 7 am and 5 to 7 pm on hand watering.

Check out FOX 4's previous coverage on the ongoing water shortage:

'Families going without water for weeks': Inside Cape Coral's escalating groundwater crisis

More water restrictions loom as Cape Coral water supply dwindles even more