Vehicle submerges in Cape Coral crash, causes serious injuries and road closure

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Cape Coral police are investigating a serious crash involving a submerged vehicle that has shut down westbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The crash resulted in serious injuries, according to police.

The closure extends from Surfside Boulevard to Pine Island Road, and investigators expect the road to remain closed for several hours while they conduct their investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No further details about the victims or circumstances of the crash have been released at this time.

