TWO CARS, ONE MONTH| Ways to help locate your stolen vehicle for under $10

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Since Christmas, the Cape Coral Police Department has reported that two stolen vehicles could be located, in part, using the car's GPS tracking system.

If you are wondering about your own car, it could already have a GPS tracking system installed by the manufacturer.

Drivers in Cape Coral told Fox 4's Colton Chavez they have used their car's GPS locator.

“Yeah, it's always worked when I needed it. Like if one of my kids had my car I could see where they are,” said one driver.

If your car did not come with one installed, you can purchase them online.

“They were expensive back in the day,” said another driver.

Today, drivers can find GPS trackers for around $10 on Amazon.

It's a tool some drivers welcome, and others remain wary of.

“It would benefit if your car ever got stolen but then you hear about hackers and different things like that so then you never know if somebody can hack and find out where you are,” said one driver.