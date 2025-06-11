Tolls could be going up in Cape Coral as commissioners work to fix a $13 million deficit

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Lee County says the county is dealing with a $13 million budget deficit. One idea to fix it: raising toll prices for Cape Coral bridges.

The current toll stands at $2 for the average car crossing Cape Coral bridges, while Sanibel's toll is $6. According to county officials, the Cape Coral toll price hasn't changed since 1993.

"Commissioners, we're all going to get beat up over raising something that we haven't touched in 34 years? Okay," said Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane during a recent workshop. "The reality is we can't have 1993's prices and have us continue to operate with the demand we do."

Brian Hamman, who also represents part of Cape Coral, expressed concerns about the potential impact on drivers.

“People are very sensitive in this economy and this environment to any kind of increases right now, and you know, we’ve got to keep that in mind," Hamman said.

The discussion comes as county staff revealed approximately $1.3 billion in unfunded Tier 1 road projects throughout the county, including the Burnt Store Road widening project.

"This gives me nightmares. I don't know how we're paying for it," Ruane said. “It’s probably political suicide for me to be talking the way I am, but it’s the reality we’re dealing with.”

No official vote was taken during the workshop as commissioners continue to explore options to address the budget shortfall.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the budget in September.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.