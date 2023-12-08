See why a Cape Coral restaurant is reeling in national attention

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fish Tale Grill in Cape Coral, a local seafood restaurant in Cape Coral will soon be featured on the national television show, America's Best Restaurants.

Co-owner Kerry Krieg spoke with Fox 4 about what it was like to get that call to the national spotlight.

“I think we were a little surprised at first, always a little un-trusting of people, but the more we spoke and the more we understood what it was, we were actually thrilled," said Krieg.

Fish Tale Grill opened its doors back in 2013.

Watch Fox 4's Colton Chavez take a tour of Fish Tale Grill, by clicking the video at the top of the article.