REMEMBERING A HERO: Cape Coral High School honors fallen soldier and former student, Captain Daniel Eggers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Honoring a former student and fallen soldier, Cape Coral High School held a memorial service that paid tribute to the life and legacy of Captain Daniel Eggers nearly 20 years after he died in service.

Austin Schargorodski Cape High School JROTC students standing at attention at the memorial service for Captain Daniel Eggers.

The ceremony began with the school band playing as the crowd gathered. "This morning we gather to honor his life," the orator announced.

American flags flew, and Cape High’s JROTC Cadets stood at attention as Captain Eggers’ ceremonial wreath was placed at the flagpole area. The Orator continued, “He gave his life to the service of others.”

Austin Schargorodski Ceremonial wreath honoring Captain Daniel Eggers, placed at the flagpole area at Cape Coral High School.

Daniel’s father, Bill Eggers, said he and his family were humbled by the memorial.

“Just totally amazing - we didn’t expect anything like this. It’s just so wonderful so many people turned out for this, to remember our son,” said Bill Eggers.

Austin Schargorodski Bill Eggers, Captain Daniel Eggers' father.

Captain Daniel Eggers, a husband and father to two sons, serviced in the Special Forces unit deployed to Afghanistan in 2004. While there, he was killed when his unit’s Humvee hit a series of IED’s near the Pakistani border.

Bill Eggers, a military veteran himself, who fought in Vietnam, said not a single day passes that he doesn’t think about Daniel.

Austin Schargorodski Captain Daniel Eggers, with his wife Rebecca, and two sons, JJ and Billy.

“When I wake up in the morning, I think about my son, and that was 20 years ago,” said Bill Eggers, his voice filled with emotion.

Bill mentioned that his son’s military journey started at Cape High - he said Daniel was compelled to serve after being in the JROTC program.

Austin Schargorodski Cape Coral High School's JROTC students lined up at the memorial service for Captain Daniel Eggers.

“Probably, more than half of those JROTC cadets were very much inspired by seeing that today,” Bill Eggers noted.

“What they see is character. They see values, they see morals. They see that dedication and hard work will pay off in the end,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mario Johnson, the senior army instructor of Cape High’s JROTC program.

Austin Schargorodski Lt. Col. Mario Johnson, the senior army instructor of Cape High's JROTC program.

Johnson emphasized that these lessons impact students even if they don’t end up serving.

Ryan Jackson, Cape Coral High School’s principal, added, “To be able to know what Captain Eggers fought for and died for, which is for them to be able to make those choices - very important.”

Austin Schargorodski Ryan Jackson, Cape Coral High School's principal.

Bill Eggers had this to say about the importance of remembering the men and women like Daniel - “Our civic duty is to remember the fallen - that’s what I’ve been doing, and I’m honored to see you doing the same thing."