RED WHITE AND HMMM: Cape Coral, how much do you know about the ole' "US of A?"

Plenty of you were having a good time ahead of the big Red White and Boom fireworks finale. So we stopped to ask a few of you what you really knew about the nation we're celebrating.
Andy Cunningham
Cape Coral's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez tests the civil knowledge of fellow Cape residents on the Fourth of July.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 04, 2024

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Plenty of you were having a good time ahead of the big Red White and Boom fireworks finale.

And who better, than Cape Coral's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez, to test some of you on how much you really know about the nation we're celebrating!

WATCH BELOW TO SEE HOW YOUR NEIGHBORS DID:

