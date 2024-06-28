RED WHITE AND BOOM: It's that time of year again in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It's that time of year again, for the largest one day event in Southwest Florida, Red, White and Boom. The City of Cape Coral began prepping for the community tradition this week.

The city has held the celebration for years and expects 35,000 people to come out on July 4.

With a little less than a week away, Cape Coral's special events team is chipping away setting up for Red, White and Boom.

They've put up a few large white tents, brought in generators, sand bags and signs.

The main event, besides the 9:30 p.m., firework show is the headliner, country band Parmalee, who goes on at 8 p.m..

Find more information on the schedule and parking here.

The City says they won't start constructing the stage until the road closes at 3 a.m. on July 4, so they need to get ahead on everything else.

The stage sits at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge.

Cape Coral Special Events Coordinator Todd King is the mastermind behind all the planning and set up.

He says prepping early doesn't just help them, it gets everyone in town excited too.

"We started loading in early. It also builds anticipation for folks driving by. It's a very popular roadway to the Fort Myers side. They see the action and see it's almost boom time," King says.

The bridge and Cape Coral Parkway will be closed off from 3 a.m. on the July 4 until 3 a.m. on July 5, so make sure to plan ahead with those closures.