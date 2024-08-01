PROJECT TIMELINE: Summer construction coming soon to Pine Island Road

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, Florida Department of Transportation's Patricia Pichette for District 1 said construction on Pine Island Road will begin on August 26, 2024.

She adds that crews will start road improvements on the section of Pine Island Road between Chiquita Boulevard and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

“And we are planning on the project lasting about 250 calendar days,” Pichette.

HEADS UP: Summer construction coming to Pine Island Road; Find out when.

FDOT said the current schedule provided by their Contractors will begin with work at the intersections which will consist of new mast arms and steel strain poles that hold the traffic lights as well as signalization work for the new traffic lights as well as street lighting.

Shortly following will be shoulder widening with the end of the project being milling and resurfacing.

On Wednesday, Pichette spoke with Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez about how the improvements will also improve safety.

“There is some new signal equipment, that will help with safety,” said Pichette.

As the project moves forward, Pichette said all road lanes will remain open and drivers should not need to plan for more time during their commutes.

“There are no scheduled detours for this project we also don't plan on blocking any access to any businesses," said Pichette.

