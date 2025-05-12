Police: Reported child abduction attempt in Cape Coral was 'misunderstanding'

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police say what was initially reported as a potential child abduction attempt has been determined to be a misunderstanding after further investigation.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, May 7, when a child told authorities he was approached by two men in a black SUV while sitting at a bus stop at NE 41st Street and Andalusia Boulevard.

According to the initial report, the child claimed the passenger opened the door and lunged at him, prompting the child to flee on his bicycle.

Cape Coral Police Department investigators have since spoken with the child and his family, revealing the initial statements may not have accurately reflected all facts of the incident.

"We believe an incident occurred, but not an attempted abduction," police said.

Investigators now believe the child may have ridden his bike in the path of a vehicle, and the driver confronted the child about it.

"We never condone adults being hostile toward children in this manner. We also applaud the mother for coming forward with the information she was presented," police said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.