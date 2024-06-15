NOT A DEAD-END| North Fort Myers restaurant remains resilient against summer bridge closure

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, as the Caloosahatchee Bridge remains closed over the summer months, neighboring businesses like Cheeks at Sunset Harbor say they wont let it impact their business.

Co- owner Sean Donnely does admit that the closure does make things harder.

“It's just such an easy access to get to us we are right here at the cusp before the bridge,” said Donnely.

Donnely and one of his fellow co-owners Eve Alves say it would be easy to just sit and sulk.

But after losing their first restaurant - The Tipsy Turtle on Sanibel Island to Hurricane Ian- Alves said the bridge being closed is not a dead end.

“We pulled in the staff and said hey guys it's a bridge, it's a hurricane, it’s rain it’s something that's not going to stop us,” said Alves.

On Friday, Alves said that meant still bringing in live music and offering new promotions to help bring more customers in.

“We sat down together and created drink specials specials for people because when you say the bridge is shut down it's not only the businesses that are affected," said Alves.

“It’s already tough times in the off-season for anybody that's in the restaurant game they understand,” said Donnely.

Donnely said he wants his customers to understand how grateful they are for their support as the Caloosahatchee bridge remains closed.

“Hopefully (they) put a little more effort in and they get it done quicker so we can get back to being normal,” said Donnely.