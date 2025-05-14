NEW BEGINNINGS:Groundbreaking at Hector A. Cafferata Jr. campus destroyed by Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Students who lost their school during Hurricane Ian gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Hector A. Cafferata Jr. campus in Cape Coral.

The ceremony marked a new beginning for the school community that saw their previous building devastated by the hurricane.

"I think it's pretty cool that we get to have our school rebuilt," said Carlynn Guidry, a 5th-grade student at Hector A. Cafferata Jr. Elementary Middle School.

Olivia Crosby and Carlynn Guidry were in third grade when Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida, leaving their school building irreparable.

"I think it's kind of sad, because I had a lot of memories," said Olivia Crosby, also a 5th-grade student at the school.

During the ceremony, many reflected on the destruction of the old campus, which suffered a torn-off roof, flooded hallways and more.

"It made me really emotional, knowing that, like, that's where I kind of, like, grew up for a lot of my time," said Guidry.

"The books got damaged, the shelves got damaged, everything got damaged. And it was really sad for me," said Crosby.

Hector A. Cafferata Jr.'s granddaughter spoke during the ceremony, honoring her grandfather's bravery during the Korean War, where he earned the Medal of Honor. She says her family is extremely grateful for the district honoring her grandfather by naming the school after him.

"I think he would be very touched and honored. It's quite an honor to know that something's been named after him and in his memory," said Jessica Cafferata, granddaughter of Hector A. Cafferata Jr.

Michael Licata, assistant principal at Hector Cafferata Jr. School, shared plans for the new campus.

"You know that is something that our students have not had at a portable campus is a playground. We've been having outside recess areas, but having a beautiful playground, we'll have fields, we'll have a pond walking trail in the back," said Licata.

As the celebration continued, Guidry offered words of encouragement for the community.

"I still feel like no matter what the building is, together, we're all like a family," said Guidry.

District representatives say the new school should be completed and opened by August 2026.

