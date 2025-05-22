'Mistakes happen': Company on why 84 speeding tickets given out in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A company operating speed detection cameras in a Cape Coral school zone has dismissed 84 tickets after discovering they were issued based on incorrect timing information.

RedSpeed, the vendor that manages the cameras near Oasis North Elementary School, acknowledged that a clerical error led to the wrongful citations.

"We had 84 individuals who because of a clerical error where we were provided incorrect times. 84 people received violations, but as soon as we found that error, it was they were immediately dismissed," David De La Espriella said.

De La Espriella, who serves as Vice President of Client Relations for RedSpeed Florida, explained that human error was to blame for the incorrect tickets.

"Mistakes happen, especially when you have human interaction with systems. It's not a system issue. This was a human issue," he said.

Fox 4's Bella Line first reported on this issue when local residents said they were receiving tickets they believed were issued incorrectly.

Justin Jones, a homeowner affected by the error, had concerns about the potential financial impact.

"These are from April, how many more are coming because I thought it was 30 when it's not flashing? So, I could be getting thousands of dollars worth of citations," Jones said.

Jones and his family received seven tickets, which could have cost them $700 if they hadn't been dismissed.

De La Espriella assured that the company is committed to correcting any errors that occur.

"They're going to happen from time to time, and we're going to correct them, and we're going to we're going to make it right to those that may have been affected," he said.

According to RedSpeed, the radar systems undergo annual calibrations as required by Florida law, with this year's calibrations approaching. The equipment is also regularly monitored and checked.

"It's equipment so, I'm not going to say that it's infallible, but it's definitely calibrated. They're checked," De La Espriella said.

He clarified that ticketing occurs during school hours, with the 15 mph limit enforced only when warning lights are flashing. Drivers exceeding 30 mph when lights are not flashing could receive citations.

"We want to make those school zones as safe as possible," De La Espriella said.

