'Mission accomplished': Aggressive Cape Coral Muscovy duck won't be bothering neighbors anymore

CAPE CORAL, Fla — A Muscovy duck terrorizing residents on a Cape Coral street has been relocated to an animal sanctuary in Ocala after a video of the aggressive bird went viral on social media.

Original story:

https://www.fox4now.com/cape-coral/duck-has-people-in-a-cape-coral-neighborhood-on-the-run

The young male duck, now named Jimmy, gained notoriety after chasing people in a Cape Coral neighborhood, including myself.

Watch as the duck is taken away by an animal sanctuary:

'Mission accomplished': Aggressive Cape Coral muscovey duck won't be bothering neighbors anymore

Mark Quadrozzi with Remarkable Rescues in Ocala reached out after seeing my reporting on the troublesome duck.

"When you have a duck that wants to actually make physical contact with a person like that, but in a way with its beak it's more of a social thing. It's kind of a given that it was hand raised by someone," Quadrozzi said.

After more than an hour of searching for the duck, Quadrozzi was able to capture the bird.

"This is a young male. Yes, that's why he's being such a punk," Quadrozzi said.

According to Quadrozzi, the duck is approximately 3 to 4 months old and was likely hand-raised, which explains its unusual behavior toward humans.

The duck had been causing injuries to local residents, including James Sepulveda, because male Muscovy ducks aren't as gentle as females, according to Quadrozzi.

"I'm happy they're getting rid of the ducks in the area because they are vicious," said Sepulveda.

Jimmy will now live at Quadrozzi's animal sanctuary in Ocala with other Muscovy ducks.

