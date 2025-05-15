Man arrested for indecent exposure after committing lewd act in public, police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is facing criminal charges following a disturbing incident at a local business on Del Prado Boulevard South.

Wednesday around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of indecent exposure inside the business.

Upon reviewing store surveillance footage, officers saw the man, later identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Rodney, behaving suspiciously in the party supply section. The video showed Rodney holding a gift bag in one hand while engaging in a lewd act with the other. Police said he appeared to follow several unaware female customers before abruptly leaving the store and dropping the gift bag. The scene left behind required biohazard-level cleaning.

The reporting employee described the behavior as disturbing and disrespectful, and advised officers that the business wished to pursue charges. Damaged merchandise and sanitation supplies totaled approximately $150.

Officers later found Rodney and charged him.

He was also issued a trespass warning prohibiting him from returning to the business.