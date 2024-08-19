CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, Cape Coral Fire Chief Ryan Lamb said City of Cape Coral's decision to create a new Emergency Management (EM) and Resilience department was something he had been pushing - for years.

“This is something I have talked about with the past three City Managers,” said Chief Lamb.

A spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral said in the past, the city's emergency management department was housed within the fire department.

During disasters like Hurricane Ian, Chief Lamb said he had to be the Fire Chief and the Emergency Management Director.

“During a lot of these disasters I have to full time be the emergency management director and so that takes me out of the fire department and essentially turn it over to the deputy chief and operations chief and say run the fire department for you know, weeks on end,” said Chief Lamb.

LESSONS FROM IAN: Cape Coral Fire Chief explains new Emergency Management Dept.

A City of Cape Coral spokesperson said the decision to create a dedicated Emergency Management and Resilience department was driven by the lessons learned from Hurricane Ian.

During Ian, that city spokesperson said it exposed some weaknesses in the city’s ability to manage large-scale emergencies.

On Monday, Chief Lamb said having a dedicated team for fire and a dedicated team for emergency management meant better service and responsiveness for people living in Cape Coral.

“If it's needing to get groceries, getting medication from a pharmacy, having the lights come on with the power company, all of those things are essential and we want to make sure that we have a good process in place to make sure we are as prepared as possible,” said Chief Lamb.

Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez asked the City of Cape Coral how this new department will improve/ positively impact families who go through emergencies like Hurricanes.

A City of Cape Coral spokesperson said in an email:

"The new EM department is designed to enhance the city's ability to respond to emergencies, leading to quicker and more organized responses that can save lives and protect property. Families can expect better access to emergency resources, and improved support during and after disasters." City of Cape Coral

On Monday, Chief Lamb said the new department is positioned to not only meet the city’s current needs but also to ensure it is well-prepared for the next 20-50 years.

“It will ensure that the city is prepared across the board for disasters that we are seeing today and for things on the horizon for tomorrow,” said Chief Lamb.