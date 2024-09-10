NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, the dancing chef that can be seen from Hancock Bridge Parkway is back, welcoming customers once again to Grandma Penny's Pizza in North Fort Myers.

“We have been here a couple of times, almost every Sunday was our pizza day and so we came here,” said one couple who enjoyed a slice on Tuesday afternoon.

Carole Dean, co-owner of the restaurant, said the couple's Sunday tradition ended because they had to shut down due to the construction project on the Caloosahatchee bridge.

“The majority was the bridge closure on top of it being off-season and inflation and mostly all of the above,” said Dean.

GRANDMA IS BACK| North Fort Myers pizza parlor reopens after sudden closing six weeks ago

Dean told North Fort Myers Community Correspondent Colton Chavez the reason for their reopening came from the support she received from the community.

“God gave us the opportunity to reopen and we took it,” said Dean.

Like their secret recipes from Grandma Penny herself, Dean did not want to spill all the details of how they were able to reopen.

On Tuesday, she said it boiled down to the community.

“Our community is our number one priority,” said Dean.

She hopes now that the bridge is back open, and a new menu is in the works, it will keep their pizza parole packed with their favorite people.

“We are back it feels amazing,” said Dean.

Here is the information for Grandma Penny's Pizza:

Location: 4353 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Phone: (239) 217-0584