Florida Highway Patrol says 18-year-old killed in late-night crash on Hancock Bridge Parkway

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports an 18-year-old woman was killed in a crash, Wednesday night.

FHP said it happened around 11:20 p.m. at Hancock Bridge Parkway and Moody River Boulevard.

The driver was going east on Hancock Bridge Parkway, on the left lane, when she failed to negotiate the road curve to the right, according to FHP. Instead, FHP said, the driver went off the road, rotated, overturned, and hit a tree.

The vehicle came to final rest in an upright position, on the unpaved right shoulder of Hancock Bridge Parkway, according to FHP.

Troopers said the driver and one passenger have injuries, while a third 18-year-old woman in the car, died.

The crash remains under investigation.

