FAST STREETS | Could you live on a street that neighbors say is plagued by reckless drivers?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, Susana Summers showed Fox 4's Colton Chavez why she says living on NE Sixth Street in Cape Coral is dangerous.

“I cannot have my granddaughter play outside, it's really dangerous,” said Summers.

Summers says her street is constantly packed with drivers.

“As you can see there are trucks. A lot of cars coming in and it's hard to get out of the garage,” said Summers.

Summers said she has lived on that street for about six years and over the past three years, said reckless drivers are destroying properties, like mailboxes and trash cans.

“For some reason, people have found out that they can make a shortcut through Pondella to 19th Street and then take this road over to go to Pine Island Road,” said Summers.

On Wednesday, I asked a Cape Coral Public Information Officer if the department was aware of the concerns that Summers said she shared with her neighbors.

Here is the responde from Cape Coral Police Department:

...There was a recent traffic complaint. Motor officers created a detail specific to that area. There are several instances of them being posted in the area for several hours and writing multiple citations each time for violations such as speed and running stop signs Cape Coral Police Department

On Wednesday, Summers said more needs to be done.

“A speed bump probably be the best way to go, but maybe a red light on Pondella so people cannot turn that fast here,” said Summers.

If your property has been damaged by a reckless driver, you are encouraged to contact the Cape Coral Police Department. (239) 574-3223