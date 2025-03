CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Someone is in the hospital after a car hit them early Tuesday morning, according to Cape Coral police.

The department tells FOX4 that the pedestrian was hit before 6:50 a.m. They were trauma alerted, and their current condition is not known, police said.

Our team at the scene saw a bicycle under a truck, and a tennis shoe, at the scene.

The road is open as of 10 a.m.

The Cape Coral Police Department is working to determine whether impairment was a factor.