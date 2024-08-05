Cars stranded in Cape Coral following Debby

CAPE CORAL FLA. — Stranded cars off of Trafalgar and Chiquita in Cape Coral.

This is an area that floods a lot.

Your Fox Four community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, was out for hours Monday morning. She watched drivers pull up to the water and decide whether to go around or drive through it.

Flooded waters from Tropical Storm Debby impacting commuters in Cape Carol

Tow trucks were getting cars out of the flooded water Monday morning.

Folks were driving right past the cones in every direction of the Trafalgar and Chiquita intersection.

Signs have been out since Sunday night.

Even the sidewalks were impassable with the water as high as my rain boots.

Some drivers decided to cut through the mobile gas station off of Chiquita to get to Trafalgar.

"I had to get to work at 6:15. I told him, I don't think I can get there, but it's a little nerve-wracking when you have a kind of a shorter car because I don't want to get stuck. I don't want to ruin my car, but I also need to get where I'm going," says Cape Coral resident Jessa Barone.

This serves as a reminder of the dangers of driving in flooding areas like this one - no matter where you are in Southwest Florida.

