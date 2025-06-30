Cape Coral Police: Man waves gun at people trying to stop him from drunk driving

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at people who tried to stop him from driving while intoxicated.

Officers with the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a business near Surfside Boulevard and Veterans Parkway just after midnight on June 28 for a disturbance involving a weapon.

Louis Falocco, 63, was found sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle with the ignition on when officers arrived. After being commanded to exit his car with his hands up, police say Falocco told officers he had a gun in his pocket, which was then secured by police.

According to witnesses at the scene, they say Falocco appeared heavily intoxicated inside the business. When they saw him walking toward his vehicle, they attempted to prevent him from driving.

A witness says they don't tolerate drunk driving and went to stop him from driving away.

The witnesses say they asked Falocco to walk in a straight line, which he was unable to do. When they threatened to call police, the witnesses told police Falocco became upset.

Witnesses told police Falocco reached into his pocket, pulled out a small black handgun, and waved it at them.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Falocco pulled the trigger multiple times. The gun started clicking and no shots went off.

Two additional witnesses provided similar accounts, stating that Falocco continued pointing the gun at them as they ran off.

An employee of the business also confirmed seeing Falocco with a handgun and witnesses running away.

Officers noted that Falocco showed clear signs of impairment, including slurred speech, poor balance, and a strong odor of alcohol. After agreeing to perform field sobriety tests, Falocco was arrested for DUI.

Breath samples provided by Falocco revealed blood alcohol content levels of .214% and .223%, nearly three times the legal limit of .08%, according to police.

He was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DUI.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.