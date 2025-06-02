Cape Coral officers arrest man for aggravated battery

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man is charged with stabbing someone and threatening officers, according to Cape Coral police.

On Friday, May 30, just after 8 PM, officers responded to a home in SW Cape Coral regarding a disturbance.

Officers spoke with the person who reported it, who said they had been physically beaten and cut with a knife. There was a visible injury to the caller, according to police.

Officers said the suspect, Robert A. Poit, refused to come out of the home.

The reporting party, who is the sole owner of the house, left and gave officers permission to enter and search.

A SWAT Team entered through the open garage door and made contact with Poit in one of the bedrooms. Poit continued to ignore officers commands. He then advanced toward officers, so A K9 Officer utilized his dog to gain compliance.

Poit was then arrested and hospitalized for medical clearance.

While in the hospital, Poit threatened an officer. He specifically said, “I’ll walk right to the Cape Coral Police Department, and when you come out, I’ll put a bullet in your face myself,” according to the department. He repeated the threat multiple times.

Poit was medically cleared and taken to the Lee County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a weapon, among others.

