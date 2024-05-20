Cape Coral military veteran/fishing captain lands a spot on Family Feud

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, before you saw Bob Bentcliff on Fox's Family Fued, you may have seen him cruising his charter boat through Southwest Florida.

Bentcliff, who said he's better known as Captain Benny, owns Jump On Charters.

On Monday, Captain Benny said that for him and his wife Colleen, it was his sister’s idea to sign them up for Family Feud.

“There was no preparation whatsoever — you just had to think on the spot and come up with the best possible answer,” said Bob.

"So the sister-in-law, she comes up with these crazy off-the-wall things and we are like we are not going to get it, but we will do it but they are not going to call us, no big deal,” said Colleen.

That was the wrong answer.

“They wanted crazy, funny outgoing people and that's what they got,” said Colleen.

Beyond the camera, Bob said he served in the military for over 20 years.

Before he became a charter captain, Bentcliff said he moved to Cape Coral to help teach ROTC at a few local high schools.

On Monday, he said all of that experience did not help him on "the feud."

“I will tell you, don't judge me, do not judge me,” said Bentcliff.

“When you are there and you have Steve (Harvey) there and the audience it is kinda…the pressure does kinda take over,” said Colleen.

Overall, Captain Benny says he loved the experience, but says you have to watch the episode to find out how his family did.

On Monday, the episode is airing at 7 p.m. after Fox 4 News at 6 p.m.