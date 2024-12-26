CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hanukkah is known as the Festival of Lights. It celebrates a miracle when a small amount of oil lasted for eight nights.

Cape Coral Menorah lighting illuminates December nights

They said it’s a time for religious freedom and unity.

“We’re celebrating the, the Festival of Lights, the Festival of Hanukkah. Hanukkah is about religious freedom,” said Rabbi Yossi Lubkowski, Rabbi at the Chabad Jewish Center.

Among those celebrating was Rose Lunger, who flew in from Brooklyn, New York, to honor her family’s tradition.

“So my parents are, well, they’re no longer here, but they’re holocaust survivors. So we have a long tradition of Hanukkah in our family and it’s beautiful to be celebrating it in beautiful weather with a beautiful crowd. So it’s very meaningful to us,” said Lunger.

Younger participants also shared their thoughts. Many said they’re glad to continue these traditions for future generations.

“We’re celebrating Hanukkah. It’s like the freedom of the Jews. Like there was only oil left for like eight days,” said Yuli Benoved, a Hanukkah celebrant. "That’s why we light the menorah for eight days. It’s like, I know people have Christmas, but this is like our meaningful, very meaningful holiday."

Others believe the menorah’s glow offers hope during dark times. They feel even a single candle can bring people together.

“Well, we only light the menorah once it’s dark. And the idea is, is that each of us is like a candle. The world is a really dark place sometimes. And just even the tiniest little light brings so much light,” said Toby Ash, a holiday attendee.

As the menorah was lit, people of all ages shared in the spirit of togetherness. They said they’re excited to continue celebrating for all eight nights, keeping the flame of Hanukkah shining bright.