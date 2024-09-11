CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, the City of Cape Coral remembered the 2,977 victims who were killed during the 9/11 terror attacks.

American flags marked with the names of every victim killed were planted by ceremony attendees in front of city hall.

Watch coverage from Cape Coral's 9/11 memorial ceremony:

Cape Coral marks 23 years since the 9/11 terror attacks with ceremony

“It's such an honor to at least put a person to the flag rather than just having the flag, everybody who lost their lives that day is honored,” said Steve Kreuz after planting flags. “It's a more personal thing when you speak their name and then plant the flag in the ground.”

Fox 4. 2977 flags marked with the names of 9/11 victims were planted outside Cape Coral city hall.

Retired New York firefighter Kenneth Fortier said he remembers the heroic first responders who ran towards the chaos that day.

“The firemen knew they probably weren’t coming back out of that building and that’s what firemen do,” said Fortier. “I'm glad we keep on remembering and don’t ever forget.”

Fox 4. The Honor Guard at Cape Coral's 9/11 memorial ceremony.

Prior to planting the flags, Mayor John Gunter, Police Chief Anthony Sizemore and Acting Fire Chief Mike Russell gave remarks.