Cape Coral man awarded for his quick action during a fire Saturday night

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department says it responded to a kitchen fire Saturday night… but a neighbor had already taken care of most of it.

Cape Fire says someone in the apartment complex off of Cape Coral Parkway, near Santa Barbara Boulevard, forgot to turn off a burner in the kitchen.

They say this man, Luis Marti, grabbed the apartment complex fire extinguisher and put out the flames.

Cape Fire says when firefighters arrived there was only smoke and some fire left in the microwave.

They say the Red Cross gave temporary housing for the adult, two children, and a dog.

They say no one was injured.

Cape Coral Fire says the department gave Marti a community recognition coin for his quick action.