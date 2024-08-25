Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCape Coral

Actions

Cape Coral man awarded for his quick action during a fire Saturday night

Cape Coral man awarded for his quick action during a fire Saturday night
Cape Coral Fire Department
Cape Coral man awarded for his quick action during a fire Saturday night
Cape Coral man awarded for his quick action during a fire Saturday night
Posted

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department says it responded to a kitchen fire Saturday night… but a neighbor had already taken care of most of it.

Cape Fire says someone in the apartment complex off of Cape Coral Parkway, near Santa Barbara Boulevard, forgot to turn off a burner in the kitchen.

They say this man, Luis Marti, grabbed the apartment complex fire extinguisher and put out the flames.

Cape Fire says when firefighters arrived there was only smoke and some fire left in the microwave.

They say the Red Cross gave temporary housing for the adult, two children, and a dog.

They say no one was injured.

Cape Coral Fire says the department gave Marti a community recognition coin for his quick action.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood