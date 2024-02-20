Cape Coral fentanyl trafficking arrest blocks from police headquarters

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Early Tuesday morning, Cape Coral Police officers came out to the 1400 block of SE 6th Avenue, near Del Prado Boulevard, in Cape Coral where officers say they found two people in a stolen car, and in possession of fentanyl.

Police said the car was a grey BMW and confirmed it was stolen out of the Fort Myers Police Department’s jurisdiction (FMPD).

Cape Coral Public Information Officer Mercedes Phillips said the woman in the driver’s seat was identified as Ashley Williams (DOB 10/28/1993).

While officers were detaining Williams, Phillips said they saw a small clear bag with a white powdery substance in plain view on the driver-side door handle.

Phillips said the substance was later field-tested and was positive for Fentanyl.

Williams was also found in possession of Fentanyl inside a cigar wrap within her phone case.

The other person in the car, Phillips said was identified as Martell Mcclain (DOB 04/05/1991).

Phillips said officers found a small white baggie that field-tested positive for Fentanyl underneath where Mcclain was sitting.

She added that the center console contained a scale and a grey plastic snorting device.

Phillips said officers also found in the vehicle a blue beanie in the glove box directly in front of Martell.

She said the contents inside the blue beanie positively field-tested for several different forms of Fentanyl, crack cocaine, and one suspected synthetic testosterone bottle.

Phillips told Fox 4 that because the car was stolen, FMPD would be following up on this portion of the incident.