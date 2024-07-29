CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Revving engines met flashing lights in Cape Coral over the weekend.

I talked to the Cape Coral Police Department about how they arrested drivers in two separate high-speed street races. Watch my full report here...

ARRESTED: Street racers hit the gas, Cape Coral Police put brakes on two high-speed races

Police say on Friday night, an officer was stationed across from the Daybreak gas station on Pine Island Road because there are a lot of car meets there. In a video police sent me, you could see the officer watching from his squad car as a black BMW and a silver coupe lined up on Chiquita just after 11 PM.

The officer said he heard them honk three times to signal a race, then watched them speed down the road breaking the 45-MPH limit.

Cape Coral Police Department Cape Coral Police officer watching a black BMW and a silver coupe race down Chiquita Blvd.

“Our officer was able to stop one of the vehicles, pulled that driver over. The driver cooperated - gave their name and information - but the passenger initially refused to give his identification, he thought he didn’t have to,” said Lisa Greenberg, Cape Coral Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

Austin Schargorodski Lisa Greenberg, Cape Coral Police Department Public Information Officer

19-year-old, Lucas Delgado, is charged with being a passenger in a street race and giving a false name to law enforcement. Police say the driver was 20-year-old, Luis Hernandez Ortega - he’s charged with street racing.

Cape Coral Police Department Left: Lucas Delgado. Right: Luis Hernandez Ortega

Just a few hours later, police say a silver Dodge Challenger and a black Mercedes raced north on Burnt Store Road - they say 22-year-old, Tyler Stephen Wessels, was driving the dodge.

“They right away said I know exactly why I’m being pulled over, I was driving recklessly and speeding, so that person was also charged with street racing - being a driver in a street racing event,” said Greenberg

Cape Coral Police Department Mugshot of Tyler Stephen Wessels.

Police say both of the drivers’ vehicles were impounded. The department’s aggressive driving traffic units will patrol more on the weekend, to try to cut down on racing.