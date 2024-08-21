ANOTHER ONE: Cape Coral Bridge to see changes. Leaders want to hear from you.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Bridge is in need of some upgrades, according to Lee County and the Florida Department of Transportation, and decision makers says they want to hear from you.

A public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28.

Lee County, along with the Florida Department of Transportation, says the hearing is part of a Project Development and Environment Study that is required before the design and construction phase begins.

"The project is needed to provide additional capacity to accommodate future traffic demand, improve emergency evacuation, and accommodate multi-modal activity," the county outlines in the public hearing invitation.

In a notice regarding the project, Lee County says the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization's Long-Range Transportation Plan has identified the reconstruction of the Cape Coral Parkway Bridge as third on the list of "Roadway Needs" for the 2045 plan.

The county also says that the study will evaluate options to add capacity to the corridor.

The project's limits span from Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral to McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The hearing is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m., and will follow an open house format, allowing attendees to view a copy of the project's materials and talk to the project's team in person.

A formal presentation is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Details to attend are below:

Florida Southwestern State College's Lee Campus

8099 College Parkway

Fort Myers

U Building

Room U102

You can attend virtually or in person. You're asked to register ahead of the meeting if you plan on attending virtually.

Learn more about the hearing here.