CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An elementary school is bringing Dr. Seuss to life for Read Across America. Hector A. Cafferata students and teachers are entering a world of imagination.

Fox 4's Shari Armstrong and Miyoshi Price participated on behalf of the company and had the greatest time reading to multiple classrooms.

A Cape Coral elementary school aims to make reading exciting all week long

To make Read Across America different in Cape Coral, students and teachers wore Dr. Seuss hats and decorated their classroom doors.

They hosted a door decoration contest, and in one of the classes Shari and Miyoshi read to, they were the first-place champions.

They won a pizza party, and were even more excited to get juice as their party beverage.

The school chose the Dr. Seuss theme to align with Dr. Seuss's birthday with a week of activities and games.

The peer collaborative teacher, Ana Lamotta, says the goal is to get kids excited about reading.

"Our goal is to make it not just be a chore, but something that they want to do, celebrate Dr. Seuss and everything that he's done his books, and also, like I mentioned earlier, just bringing that community perspective back in," Lamotta said.

Each classroom had guest readers, including community members like police officers, firefighters, and the Mariner High School soccer team.

One 3rd grader said his teacher says he's on a 5th-grade reading level.

"I really just like Dr. Seuss books and stuff, and now I like the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, and I got really good at it, so I just do it more." says Nakoa Robinson Welsh.

Friday is the last day the school will celebrate Read Across America's initiative, but the goal is to celebrate reading daily.