20 YEARS LATER: Port Phoenix Marina set to reopen in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Port Phoenix Marina plans to rise from the ashes after being non-operational for 20 years.

That's according to Rob Fowler - owner of Fowler Construction and Development.

“They are getting a marina a full-service restaurant. There is a harbor master office with a ship store,” said Fowler.

Fowler said his company was in the permitting process when Hurricane Ian hit.

He said Lee County owns the land and decided to use the marina as a place to store runaway boats created by the storm.

On Wednesday, people like Bob who says he bought his home because of its close location to the marina 30 years ago, said the boat triage wasn't the prettiest view they've had.

“Well, it was not too cool but we understood that they had to take the boats somewhere,” said Bob.

Good news for Bob: Fowler says that phase is over.

“The boat triage operation is now closed and has been for a little bit and they are in the process of getting as you see the last couple of boats out of here,” said Fowler.

Fowler told Fox 4 that construction will begin in 2025.

On Wednesday, Fowler also spilled the tea about which new restaurant will be featured at the marina.

“Unofficially, ya, it’s been announced to the public. It’s Dixie Fish House,” said Fowler - a local favorite located on Fort Myers Beach.

“We enjoyed the restaurant that used to be there, and this restaurant is going to be better yet,” said Bob.