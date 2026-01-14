Noodles & Company’s shrinking footprint could fall below 400 locations in 2026

Noodles & Company said it plans to close an additional 30 to 35 restaurants in 2026 after shuttering 42 locations last year.

The fast-casual pasta chain began 2025 with more than 460 locations, most of them company-owned. By the end of this year, it could have fewer than 400. The company has not said which locations it will close in 2026.

Its stock price is now trading under $1, a fraction of its past value. Shares reached more than $40 in 2014 before falling sharply from 2015 to 2017. The price rebounded to about $12 in 2021, then steadily declined since.

“Decisions like this are made thoughtfully and with a long-term view of the business,” CEO Joe Christina said in a statement. “Our fourth-quarter results reinforce that when we concentrate our resources on restaurants with the strongest opportunity to perform, Noodles can drive meaningful top-line growth. That performance gives us added confidence as we continue to refine our portfolio in 2026.

“These actions are intended to strengthen the overall health of the brand and our financial position, helping to ensure we are well-positioned for profitable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Christina has previously said Noodles & Company used many limited-time offers in 2024 to attract value-seeking customers but largely ended those promotions in early 2025.

Founded in 1995, Noodles & Company now has locations in 31 states.