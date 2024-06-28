Uber to give $1,000 to people who go a month without using their car

Uber announced it plans to give 175 people $1,000 to ditch their cars for five weeks as part of its One Less Car Challenge. The one catch is the company is looking for car owners in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Miami, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver only.

As part of the challenge, Uber said it would provide $1,000 so that participants can use alternative forms of travel, such as public transportation, rideshares and electric bicycles. Of the $1,000, $500 would be earmarked for Uber Cash, which can be used toward Uber Rides and Lime e-bikes and e-scooters. Uber would also provide $200 in Uber car rental products and $300 for other transportation modes, such as public transit.

The challenge runs from July 22 through Aug. 25. Uber said it would ask participants to document their experience throughout the trial and take note of what transportation alternatives they use and the impact embracing a car-light lifestyle makes on their everyday experiences.

"With nearly 233 million private vehicles on the road throughout the U.S – 80 million of which are driven less than 10 miles a day on average – we’re out to show that it’s possible to make the switch to a car-light lifestyle, saving both money and emissions, while contributing to more livable cities," Uber said.

Interested applicants can apply here.