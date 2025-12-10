McDonald’s is rechecking its prices — could your meal soon be cheaper?

As fast-food prices continue to climb, McDonald’s is reportedly taking a closer look at how its franchisees set menu prices.

According to memos obtained by CNBC, the company will soon assess franchises to “provide greater clarity to the system to ensure every restaurant delivers consistent, reliable value across the full customer experience.”

“While owner/operators continue to set their own prices and make decisions that reflect local market nuances, we’ve now strengthened individual accountability for value leadership — equipping you with approved pricing consultants, tools and other levels that support informed choices and elevate the overall guest experience across all order points,” McDonald’s USA Chief Restaurant Officer Mason Smoot wrote in one of the memos.

McDonald’s has said over the past year that it is prioritizing value after years of surging prices.

The chain also said it expects expenses tied to inflation to rise in 2026.

“We’re expecting to see above-average inflation next year,” Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said. “You’ve heard others reference what’s going on with beef prices. Certainly, we’re seeing very high inflation around beef prices compared to what we’ve seen historically. And so I think all of that just keeps putting pressure on the industry.”

Between 2014 and 2024, McDonald’s average menu price doubled, far outpacing the overall rate of inflation, according to FinanceBuzz. During that period, the consumer price index rose 31 percent. FinanceBuzz noted the average price of a McDouble increased from $1.19 in 2014 to $3.19 in 2024, while a medium fry increased from $1.59 to $3.79.

Following the report, McDonald’s said it planned to reemphasize affordability in an effort to bring back low-income customers. Earlier this fall, the company announced $8 Big Mac meals and $5 Egg McMuffin meals.

According to McDonald's, 95% of its U.S. locations are franchised-owned.