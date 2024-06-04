Dr Pepper is now the second biggest soda brand, surpassing Pepsi

America has a new second favorite soda: Dr Pepper.

Coke has long been the top soft drink in the U.S., and Pepsi held steady in second place until now.

According to data from the trade publication Beverage Digest, Dr Pepper and Pepsi both had 8.3% of the market volume last year, with Dr Pepper just slightly ahead. Coke maintained its lead with 19.2% of the soda market.

Dr Pepper was created in Waco, Texas in 1885, before Coke or Pepsi colas were invented.

The soda is really in a league of its own. The peppery blend of 23 flavors is not considered cola, root beer or a fruity beverage — it’s kind of all of the above.

Today, the Dr Pepper brand is under the parent company of Keurig Dr Pepper. It has gained popularity from the success of experimenting with trendy new flavors, like Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream, which was introduced last year, and the new Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut.