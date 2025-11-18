DoorDash confirms data breach affecting customers, drivers and businesses

DoorDash says it was the victim of a cybersecurity incident that exposed information belonging to customers, drivers and merchants.

The company said the breach began after a DoorDash employee was targeted in a “social engineering scam.”

"The response team identified the incident, shut down the unauthorized party’s access, started an investigation, and referred the matter to law enforcement," DoorDash said in a statement.

The incident exposed names, phone numbers, email addresses and physical addresses. DoorDash said no sensitive information, such as payment details or identification numbers, was accessed.

The company said it is contacting individuals whose information was compromised, where required.

DoorDash has also set up a dedicated call center for those seeking more information. It can be reached at 1-833-918-8030.

