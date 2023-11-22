Biden orders flags at half-staff to honor Rosalynn Carter

President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff starting Saturday through Rosalynn Carter's burial in her hometown of Plains, Georgia, next week.

The former first lady was the wife of Jimmy Carter, who served as the 39th president. Rosalynn Carter died Sunday, just days after entering hospice care. She was 96 years old.

"Throughout her life as First Lady of Georgia and First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter exemplified hope, warmth, and a steadfast commitment to doing all she could to address many of our society’s greatest needs. She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities," President Biden said in the proclamation.

SEE MORE: From coast to coast, tributes flow for Rosalynn Carter's passing

He ordered the flag to be flown at half-staff "at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels" throughout the U.S. and U.S. territories.

When important federal figures, like first ladies, pass away, it's customary to lower flags. However, presidential spouses don't have state funerals.

According to the Carter Center, the first lady will be honored in public events starting Monday morning in Sumter County, Georgia, with a family motorcade.

A service in Atlanta is set for Tuesday, followed by a final funeral on Wednesday in Plains.

While President Biden plans to deliver the eulogy for former President Jimmy Carter when that day comes, it's not known whether he will be attending the former first lady's funeral services.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com