The best lawn and garden deals at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 10, 2023
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon is serving up big deals to members during its Prime Big Deal Days sale Oct. 10-11. Online shoppers can take advantage of savings on items across all product categories from fashion finds to home goods. Shoppers can even find lawn and garden deals 50% off or more, which is great if you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor space.

To gain access to deals, you must be a Prime member or sign up for a free 30-day trial. Memberships cost $139 per year for adults and $69 per year for students.

Though the growing season is winding down, this is a time of the year when there’s a lot of work to do in the yard. Here are just a few of the best deals we found for lawn and garden products during Amazon Prime Day so far.

Lawn Care Deals

Greenworks Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower

Amazon

$424 (was $530) at Amazon

Gardening Deals

Homgava Collapsible Folding Wagon Cart – $76 (was $130)

Amazon

$76 (was $130) at Amazon

Patio Deals

Noorio B200 Security Camera

Amazon

$56 (was $70) at Amazon

Power Tools Deals

High Pressure Power Washer Spray Nozzle

Amazon

$14 (was $26) at Amazon

 

Which deals will you be clicking “add to cart” on?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
