Get these plush Turkish cotton beach towels for about $11 each

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The perfect beach day needs a variety of things to make it the relaxing experience you dream about during stressful days at work. Mother Nature provides the sun and the surf, but you need to bring the ideal beach chair, umbrella and, perhaps most of all, a quality beach towel. No one wants to rely on a thin, rough towel to keep them protected from the hot sand or to use when drying off after a cool dip.

Beach towels need to be the perfect blend of function and luxury. If you’ve dug through your closet and realized that your stash of beach towels needs an upgrade, then consider these premium quality beach towels from Chakir Turkish Linens we found on Amazon at a great price.

Premium beach towels usually come with a premium price tag, but these come in a pack of four beach towels for $46.99, or $11.75 each.

These Chakir Turkish Linens beach towels are made with genuine Turkish cotton, which is double-stitched for durability but also provides an extremely soft and absorbent wrap to keep you warm and dry you off faster. This cotton also has no harsh chemicals, so should be great even for sensitive skin. You can machine-wash the beach towels with cool water and tumble dry on low, according to the manufacturer. Also, avoid using fabric softeners because the chemicals in them will affect the towel’s softness.

Each beach towel measures 60 by 30 inches: hopefully large enough to cover your best beach chairs or spread across the sand.

Another nice feature is that you can choose from a variety of color options for your four-pack of beach towels including light blue, sea green, yellow, gray or a multi-color pack that includes one of each hue!

With more than 1,700 ratings on Amazon so far, the Chakir Turkish Linens Premium Beach Towels have an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Amazon reviewer Erin B. called this product “my perfect towel” in her review.

“I bought these to be extra beach towels to have on hand ‘just in case’ and I wound up buying two more sets and am replacing all of my normal towels,” they wrote, adding that they are “so dang soft” and “the perfect size” without being so oversized they feel like a blanket.

Another reviewer, M.C., echoed that these are the “perfect cabana beach towels.”

“Pleasantly surprised at the thickness and overall quality,” M.C. shared in their review. “Perfect for our guests to use after a swim in our pool.”

Stock up for your beach, pool or hot tub days for the comfiest summer season yet.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.