Baby found dead by a roadway; father in custody for wife's death

There's been a tragic ending to the manhunt for an Idaho man wanted for the disappearance of a 10-month-old boy who was taken from his home Thursday night after the man's wife had been killed.

Bonneville County Dispatch responded to a call from individuals who were hunting on the Kepps Crossing Road, east of Idaho Falls, who discovered a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road.

The man was 45-year-old Jeremy Albert Best, who was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office concerning the Nov. 30 homicide of his 38-year-old wife, Kali Jean Randall.

After Best was secured and placed in a patrol car, officers located his vehicle on a nearby embankment off the roadway. There, deputies also located the body of his 10-month-old son, Zeke Best, who was deceased when they found him.

After he was medically cleared, Best was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail, where he will remain incarcerated until his arraignment as officers continue with their investigation.

The manhunt began Thursday night, when the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence in Victor, Idaho. Upon arrival at Randall’s home, deputies reported finding an unresponsive female, identified as 38-year-old Randall, who was declared deceased. Police believe Best killed his wife, then took off with their son in a black 1995 Chevy Tahoe.

Best had been seen walking naked through a local general store earlier that same day.

A report released by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office earlier on Thursday revealed that Best had been detained by police after walking naked through the Swan Valley General Store.

Emergency Medical Services evaluated Best on-site and transported him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Best was turned over to hospital staff for further medical and mental health concerns.

This story was originally published at Scripps News Boise and Court TV.

